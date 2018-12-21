“Sabarimala did not see a Reduction in Pilgrims,” Says Devaswom Board President

The recent issues in Sabarimala had caused quite an uproar and this had affected the number of pilgrims reaching Sabarimala. The official numbers of pilgrims and the income had taken a hit, and Devaswom Board President M Padmakumar himself had said this a few times before. But his recent statement is completely contrary to this as he stated that there was no reduction in the number of pilgrims reaching Sabarimala.

On 17th, 93000 people came to Sabarimala and the next day it was 83,000. This shows that the number of pilgrims reaching Sabarimala has been steady, he said”

“We will not let anyone take advantage of the devotees. We have got information about a group who tries to steal money from pilgrims in the name of Neyyabhishekham. Police and Vigilance have been entrusted with the duty to find this out. The current regulations in Sabarimala are beneficial to pilgrims, it has helped in regulating the crowd and for smooth conduct of Darshan” said Padmakumar.