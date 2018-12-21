Giving a big shock to BJP Kerala state committee, around hundred members of the party including its state committee member decided to quit BJP and to join CPM. BJP state committee member Vellanad S.Krishnakumar has informed that he and others decided to quit BJP as a protest against its stand on Sabarimala women entry issue. Around more than 100 members including local leaders like Tholikode Surendran, Vellanad V.Sukumaran has taken this decision. These leaders were very active in the BJP protest and the hunger strike that the party is demonstrating before the state secretariat.

The BJP and the RSS leadership were of the stand that women between the age group of 10-50 can visit Sabarimala. Women from the young lawyers association who approached the Supreme Court were associated with the Sangh.

There is not even a drop of democracy in BJP. The party did not discuss issues. The BJP has not even called a meeting of a state committee even though there is a crucial political situation. The agenda of the RSS leadership is unilaterally imposed on the BJP’s organizational body in the state. The Sabarimala agitation is on the basis of RSS agenda, they accused.

The leaders clarified that they will co-operate with CPM. There aroused huge criticism against the BJP leadership in the state council held. Even the state council members have protested against the last hartal that the party organized. This hartal has ignited a huge protest against the BJP in the state.