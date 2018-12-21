Senior Leader Says Hanuman was Mussalman, Listen to his Explanation

There seems to be no end regarding the different claims of the identity of Lord Hanuman. Not long ago Yogi Aditya Nath had said that Hanuman was a Dalit and now Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Bukkal Nawab on Thursday said he thought the Hindu god was actually a Muslim. His reason to believe so is even more interesting. He thinks so because the name Hanuman is quite similar to some of the popular Muslim names.

I believe that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim. That is why the names of the people in Islam is almost similar to Lord Hanuman, whether it is Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zeeshan and Qurban. These names somewhat mathes with his name” said Nawab.

Bukkal had given up his Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seat to pave the way for a BJP minister to become a legislator within the stipulated six-month period and continue in the government.