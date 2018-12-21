Sohrabuddin Sheikh Encounter Case: CBI court acquits all accused

A special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted all 22 accused in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case due to lack of evidence. The special CBI judge observed in his order that all the witnesses and proofs are not satisfactory to prove conspiracy and murder. Over 90 witnesses in the case had turned hostile during the course of the trial.

The CBI had said that the three were murdered by Gujarat police officers as part of a conspiracy for political and financial gains. Of the 38 people initially charged, 16 people – including BJP chief Amit Shah, former top cop DG Vanzara and other police officers — were discharged. Over the years, 92 prosecution witnesses turned hostile. “I am helpless,” Special CBI judge SJ Sharma said, referring to the hostile witnesses and what he called insufficient evidence.

The Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case has always hogged limelight due to its links with high-profile politicians. BJP president Amit Shah was also named as one of the accused but was discharged in 2014. The prolonged trial saw 92 prosecution witnesses turning hostile.

Shaikh was reportedly killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 26, 2005, near Ahmedabad. After Shaikh was killed, his wife was killed three days later and her body was disposed of, the CBI said. A year later, on December 27, 2006, Prajapati was also shot dead by Gujarat and Rajasthan police in an alleged fake encounter near Chapri on Gujarat-Rajasthan border.