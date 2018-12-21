Superstar Rajinikanth to launch television channel

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth is all set to launch a television channel soon.

Report shows that Rajinikanth’s team has applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the registration of ‘Superstar TV’, ‘Rajini TV’ and ‘ Thalaivar TV’. The application was filed by VM Sudhakar, administrator of Rajini Makkal Mandram. 2 out of 6 trademarks have been accepted and advertised.

The letter that went viral on Thursday states that Rajinikanth has no objection in his name and logo being used for the channel. Sources from the Rajini camp said Sudhakar is a die-hard fan of the actor and wished to start a TV channel. But after the registry raised objections on similar trademarks, the actor’s team defended the uniqueness of the application.

In his letter, Rajinikanth’s lawyer stated: “Our client (VM Sudhakar) is a fan of actor Rajinikanth so he opted for the same ‘Superstar TV’ as his trade name. The logo consists of a combination of designs and colours making it dependable and fancy and presented in special design with innovative font and style, colour scheme and background with an artistic representation. Since our client is a fan of superstar, he has chosen Mr. Rajinikanth as his device.”

Tamil Nadu is the only state where every political party has its own television channel. The AIDMK runs Jaya TV which was primarily headed by VK Sasikala and her family. After the Palaniswamy and TTV Dinakaran faction split, the former’s camp launched News J channel. The DMK runs Kalaignar TV and the Maran brothers, who are related to MK Stalin’s family, own Sun TV. Vijayakanth, former leader of opposition, launched Captain TV. The PMK, too, has its own channel called Makkal TV, which means people’s channel.

While plans to start a channel are afoot, Rajinikanth has kept his fans and political observers waiting for the launch of his party. The actor has said that 90% of the work has been done, but is yet to spell out a date for the much-awaited launch.