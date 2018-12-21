Latest NewsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Surveillance Order: Rahul Gandhi calls PM ‘Insecure Dictator’

Dec 21, 2018, 06:31 pm IST
Expressing alarm over the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order giving 10 Central agencies and the Delhi Police powers to “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information in any computer source, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called Modi an “insecure dictator”.

He tweeted,  “Converting India into a police state isn’t going to solve your problems, Modi Ji. It’s only going to prove to over 1 billion Indians what an insecure dictator you really are,” said Gandhi.

 

