“Thousands of KSRTC Services to be Cancelled,”says Transportation Minister

Kozhikode: Transportation Minister A K Sasindran has said that about thousands of services are going to be cancelled today as well since M Panel employees were dismissed and there is a shortage of employees.

He said it will take about 2 days for the functioning of KSRTC to return to normal state. The employees who were appointed as a result of the High court verdict cannot be asked to do the job until they are trained properly. Also, a lot of employees to be appointed are women and they need jobs to be given close to their home. This is not practical and the minister said they can be appointed only at those places where more M Panel employees were dismissed.