Vijay Sethupathi and Jayaram team up for ‘Marconi Mathai’

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is making his Malayalam debut with Jayaram in a movie directed by Sanil Kalathil. Jayaram and Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead roles in the movie titled as ‘Marconi Mathai’. The movie has been planned as a bilingual in Tamil and Malayalam. The makers have planned to start shooting in January. Goa, Chennai, Ernakulam, and Changanacherry are the major locations.

The title ‘Marconi Mathai’ is very intriguing as Guglielmo Marconi was the one who invented the radio. As the title suggests, radio plays a crucial part in the film. Jayaram plays Mathai, an ex-military man who works as a security at a bank. The story revolves around Mathai’s romance with Anna, a sweeper in the bank. Vijay Sethupathi plays a mysterious character who goes around solving others problems and spreading happiness.

Director Sanil Kalathil himself has scripted the movie jointly with Rejish Midhila. Sajan Kalathil is the cinematographer and M Jayachandran will be handling the music department. Shameer Muhammed is in charge of the edits. Satyam Audios are making their entry to production by funding this film.