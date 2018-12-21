Women Cricket: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur remain ODI and T20 captains

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur were on Friday retained as captains for the Indian women’s ODI and T20 team respectively. Not just that, Mithali will still be leading India’s ODI team in their upcoming tour to New Zealand. Veda Krishnamurthy was dropped from both the squads picked for the New Zealand tour.

India will play a 3-match T20I series, and 3-match ODI series, which is set to begin from January 24. The ODI series will be played as a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. The tour to New Zealand will be India’s first series after they were knocked out from the recently concluded Women’s World T20. Mithali Raj was not a part of the Indian team in the semi-final match against England, which India lost.

Mona Meshram replaced Veda in the ODI squad while two changes were made in the squad that went to the West Indies for the World T20. Shikha Pandey replaced injured pacer Pooja Vastrakar in the T20 squad while uncapped Priya Punia was picked in place of Veda.

However, with Mithali Raj’s retention in India’s T20I and ODI team, it seems like every stakeholder in the controversy is looking ahead at the bigger picture. W.V.Raman was appointed as the head coach of the Indian Women’s cricket team, on Thursday. In the next 24 hours, Mithali Raj’s name featured in the Indian team.