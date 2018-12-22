AAP Demand’s Alka Lamba’s Resignation Over Rajiv Gandhi Resolution

Delhi assembly on Friday had passed a resolution demanding that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be stripped of the Bharat Ratna, alleging that he had justified the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Aam Aadmi party claims that Delhi Legislator Ms Alka Lamba, was adamant on passing the resolution recommending the withdrawal of the late Prime Minister’s award, the legislator says her decision to not support it angered party colleagues.

Alka Lamba was asked to resign from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday.

“The party has asked for my resignation. I’m ready to resign but Rajiv Gandhi has sacrificed a lot for the country and I didn’t support the proposal of taking back his Bharat Ratna. I’ve been asked to resign because I stood against the decision of the party,” news agency ANI quoted Ms Lamba as saying.

The withdrawal of Mr Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna was reportedly passed as an amendment to a resolution seeking justice for victims of the Delhi riots.

“Lines about the late Rajiv Gandhi were not part of the resolution placed before the house and distributed among members. One MLA in his handwriting proposed an addition/amendment about the late Rajiv Gandhi. Amendments cannot be passed in this manner,” tweeted party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.