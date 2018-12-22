Fans Would be Elated to Know RajniKanth’s New Venture

Rajni Kanth’s 2.0 is doing great business and has gone past Rs 700 crore collection worldwide. Now, in a news that would bring cheers to the Thalaivar fans, it has been reported that Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to launch a television channel soon.

In a letter to the registrar of trademarks, which went viral on social media, Mr. Rajinikanth has confirmed the applications filed on behalf of Mr. Sudhakar and said that he had no objection to his name and photo being used on the logo and label.

Mr Sudhakaran has requested registering of trademarks in the name of ‘Superstar TV’, ‘Rajini TV’ and ‘Thalaivar TV’, all attributing to Rajinikanth

So we could be soon tuning into Rajnikanth’s channel on our Television sets. Excited?