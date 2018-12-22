Latest NewsIndia

Fuel Prices Fall Today. Check out the New Rates

Dec 22, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Thiurvananthapuram: Fuel prices have dropped today as well. Petrol saw a reduction of 19 paise and Diesel saw a drop of 20 paise. The current rates for petrol and diesel stands at Rs 72.19 and Rs 67.71 respectively.

