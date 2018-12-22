Fuel Prices Fall Today. Check out the New Rates

Thiurvananthapuram: Fuel prices have dropped today as well. Petrol saw a reduction of 19 paise and Diesel saw a drop of 20 paise. The current rates for petrol and diesel stands at Rs 72.19 and Rs 67.71 respectively.
Related Articles
Nov 30, 2018, 06:20 am IST
Major fire broke out at Shah Rukh Khan’s movie shooting set
Nov 18, 2018, 06:41 am IST
“Police Behaved Rude to Me”: K Surendran Complains About Police’s Approach
Aug 25, 2018, 07:55 am IST
Sunny Leone, Pigeon & Deer Features Voters’ List On Website
Jul 6, 2018, 05:24 pm IST
Post Your Comments