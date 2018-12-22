KeralaLatest News

High Court Says Government Funds are Used For Women Wall

Dec 22, 2018, 02:14 pm IST
Kerala Government has been trying hard to explain the need of the Women Wall it is planning to raise on January 1 and to ensure the participation of more people in it. Its efforts took a major hit yesterday when Government’s affidavit submitted to High court explaining the source of Women wall revealed that the Government is spending Rs 50 Crores on Women Wall.

Later, Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that not a single rupee is taken from the treasury to be spent on Women wall. He said the Rs 50 crore was not to be spent on women wall but it was to fund other programmes to empower women.

Now the high court of Kerala said that there are government funds being spent on Women wall. “This is what is understood from the affidavit the government has submitted at the court”. The court added that since it is a government policy decision, the court doesn’t wish to interfere in it.

