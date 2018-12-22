Latest NewsPolitics

Kamal Haasan’s party to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Dec 22, 2018, 02:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has declared that his recently floated party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“I would fight elections. A committee would soon start choosing candidates,” Kamal Haasan said.

Haasan, 64, said his party’s campaign would focus on Tamil Nadu’s development and that they are open to alliances with like-minded parties. He, however, said it was too soon to say if they would lead the alliance or be part of another one.

Kamal Haasan also said that he would not ally with any party that “tries to change Tamil Nadu’s DNA”.

