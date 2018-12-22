Latest NewsIndia

P.M Modi has an Interesting Suggestion For People who Take this Flight. Don’t Miss It

Dec 22, 2018, 06:46 am IST
Statue of Unity, India’s pride and world’s largest statue is so tall that you might be able to spot that from a flight. Built at a price of Rs 3000 crores and standing at a height of 182 metres, the statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel does have a fair chance than any other monument to be spotted from the air. Now P.M Modi has suggested exactly the same for people who take the Delhi-Mumbai flight. Taking to Twitter, he said:

I would specially urge you all to visit Kevadia and see the ‘Statue of Unity.’

Some friends told me that the Statue can also be seen during Delhi-Mumbai flights. So, next time you are flying that route do try to spot the Statue”.

So next time you are in a Delhi-Mumbai flight, check this out.

