Plagiarism Row: T Padmanabhan Questions Deepa Nishanth’s Moral Right to Continue as a Teacher

Dec 22, 2018, 01:05 pm IST
It was a poem written in 2011 by Kalesh titled “Angeneyirikke Marichu poya Njan/Ne” which was allegedly copied by Deepa Nishanth in the AKPCT magazine. She had initially denied allegations of copying, but then admitted it and said she was trapped. Now T Padmanabhan, one of the greatest short fiction writers in Malayalam has questioned Deepa’s moral right to continue as a teacher.

Padmanabhan said that he felt sad when he came to know about Deepa’s copying and said that Deepa should remember that she is walking through the same field(poetry) where once Sugatha Kumari and Balamaniyamma walked.

