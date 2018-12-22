Latest NewsPolitics

PM Modi should officially declare an emergency in country: Shiv Sena

Dec 22, 2018, 05:21 pm IST
Instead of going for e-swooping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare an emergency in the country, said Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Saturday.

“Instead of authorising ten central agencies to intercept information stored on any computer, Prime Minister Modi should just declare that there is an emergency in the country,” she said.

Kayande said: “The move is absolutely against the fundamental rights of the citizens. Our people are entitled to enjoy the freedom of expressions as enshrined in the Constitution. This move will introspect, interrogate and interfere in the personal lives of people.”

“It will also curtail their freedom. Instead of issuing such notifications, Modi ji should just officially declare that there is an emergency in the country. This thought of snooping is really dangerous for our country,” she said.

The Central government on Friday had stated that it had authorised 10 Central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt the data contained in any computer system and asserted that this move will prevent any unauthorised use of these powers.

The ten agencies, which will maintain e-surveillance are-Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation; National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (For service areas of Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Assam only) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

