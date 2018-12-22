This Christmas Tree has Someone hiding in it! Can You See?

Latest NewsFestivals & Events

Dec 22, 2018, 08:30 am IST
Its Christmas time and people around the world are greeting the festive season with Christmas trees, cakes, cards, gifts and a lot more.

Alli McDonald, from St Louis, Missouri, celebrated Christmas in the traditional way with a tree, but the Christmas tree he set up had had a surprise visitor in it? Can you spot it?  Take a closer look here:

Its not easy to find out and Alli shared the picture on social media and asked people to find it. Well, If you haven’t found it yet, here it is.

It turns out Alli’s cat, like most of our furry friends, has taken a particular like to their Christmas tree and likes climbing it and hiding in the branches. Now that looks very cute, but this probably won’t end very well for Alli! Merry Christmas

