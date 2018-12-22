This is What CPI(M) is Going to do to Avoid its Women Wall being Called ‘Communal Wall’

Kerala Government has been trying hard to explain the need of the Women Wall it is planning to raise on January 1 and to ensure the participation of more people in it. But with each passing day, it is losing support and the wall is being painted as a communal wall since it doesn’t ensure the participation of all sections of the society. Now to avoid that tag, CPI(M) is planning to make religious minorities a part of the wall. The party will soon seek the support of the leaders of these religious factions.

KCBC had expressed their displeasure over the ‘selection’ involved in Women Wall. In a meeting held to discuss this issue, the general opinion that came forward was that all sections should be made a part of the wall. The government will take the necessary steps for this.

The opposition had earlier accused the government of building a communal wall that will only help to divide the society.