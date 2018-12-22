Trupti Desai says Kerala Police has Promised all Security if she comes secretly to Sabarimala.

Bhoomatha brigade leader Trupti Desai’s attempt to enter Sabarimala couldn’t go beyond the airport last time, but that hasn’t affected the spirit of the activist as she is gearing up for another adventure. Trupti said she is soon going to go Sabarimala again but it won’t be like what happened before.

Speaking to a Malayalam media, she said:

“We haven’t changed our stand on coming to Sabarimala. We will come for sure, but we cannot disclose the dates now. Last time we had declared the dates openly and sought the protection of the police, that’s why we had to return without accomplishing our goals. We will not disclose the dates this time.

Last time around, there was a huge protest against us. We couldn’t proceed beyond the airport. It’s hard to think that all of this is being done in the name of Bhakti. How bad is that a state famed for its modern thinking is behaving this way.

I spoke with Kerala police a few days back. They have assured us of all security. Police have asked us to not to declare the dates of our arrival openly and come secretly without informing anybody. She added that she is hoping for complete cooperation from the police.