Yogi Govt plans to withdraw cases against BJP leaders

Uttar Pradesh government is planning to withdraw cases against BJP leaders in the state and all the preparations have been made in that direction. This includes BJP Member of Parliament from Meerut’s Hapur constituency Rajendra Aggarwal and several others.

State Government Home Ministry has sent letters to the concerned district administration which asked to forward the report to the government.

Cases which were registered during Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party’s tenure against the BJP leaders are under consideration before the UP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In 2012, a case was registered against MP Rajendra Aggarwal in Nauchnadi police station under 126 Public Representation Act. Now the government is planning to revoke the cases.

Similarly, a case was registered against former BJP MLA in Civil Line police station under 716/2013 and 226/2007. In both these cases, the revocation is expected. A letter has been issued to the government to withdraw the case no 162 and 163, registered at Nauchandi police station, against BJP Trader Cell’s state coordinator Vineet Aggarwal in 2006.