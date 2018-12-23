At least 13 killed and several wounded in suicide car bombings

Somalia, at least thirteen people were killed and several wounded in twin suicide car bombings near the presidential palace in capital Mogadishu. The blasts took place near a military checkpoint at the rear entrance of the heavily fortified palace. The Al Qaida-linked Al Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Local media reports said Mohamed Abdullahi, deputy governor of Mogadishu, was injured in the explosion. The police said those killed in the blast include soldiers, journalists, and civilians.