Belgium will end the year as No. 1 ahead of world champions France in the global rankings released by FIFA. Belgium, beaten by France in the World Cup semi-finals, edge Didier Deschamps’ team by one ranking point. Belgium has 1,727 points by FIFA’s calculations to 1,726 for France. Brazil is third on 1,676.

FIFA rankings, December 20: 1. Belgium, 2. France, 3. Brazil, 4. Croatia, 5. England, 6. Portugal, 7. Uruguay, 8. Switzerland, 9. Spain, 10. Denmark