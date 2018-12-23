BJP wins in Gujarat bypoll, reaches three-figure mark in assembly

The BJP has won the assembly bypoll in Gujarat by nearly 20,000 votes. The bypoll win in Jasdan is seen as a major victory for the BJP, which recently lost power in three states in the Hindi heartland. This is also the third time that BJP has won the seat in Jasdan after Gujarat was formed in 1960.

The BJP candidate Kunvarji Balavliya polled in 90,268 votes, which is 19,985 votes more than his nearest rival Congress nominee Avsar Nakiya who polled in 60,565 votes in his favour.

Polling for the Jasdan assembly seat in Rajkot district, held on December 20, witnessed a voter turnout of 71.27 per cent.

The bypoll has become a battle of prestige between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the wake of the latter winning the just held assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the victory in Jasdan is a clear indication that BJP will win all 26 seats in Gujarat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“This victory is a clear indication that BJP will win 26 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. People of Gujarat are with BJP and they are prepared to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again,” Mr Rupani said.