Chhattisgarh CM says Maoist problem cannot be solved through bullets

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that Maoist problem cannot be solved through bullets. Baghel said, his government will work to restore confidence of the tribal people in Maoist-affected regions of the state. He said, a dialogue will be initiated with all stakeholders, including the affected tribal population, to find a solution of left-wing extremism.

The new Chief Minister went on to say that “a policy of bullet-for-bullet has failed miserably and it is time to give a new thought to the issue”. He added that it was wrong to assume that deployment of more forces, intensifying encounters, and counting of bodies” were marks of “success”. And insisted that as CM he did not want to “count bodies” but wanted a dialogue with the people of Bastar, tribals, intellectuals, local bussinessmen, rights activists and even forces deployed, as all were “affected”.

Terming that the insurgency has socio-economic roots that need to be addressed, Baghel went on to assure people that as part of Congress party’s electoral promise, 2,044 hectare area of land acquired for the Tata Steel plant in June 2005 would be returned to the adivasi peasantry since the Tatas last year cancelled the project.