Christmas Special Recipe : Butterscotch Fudge Cake

Butterscotch Fudge Cake is a rich, moist cake for those who love dark chocolate

Ingredients

100 gms. dark dessert chocolate

50 ml. Sunflower oil

150 ml. water

100 gms. margarine

225 gms. castor Sugar

300 gms. self raising flour

For Frosting:

100 gms. Butter

100 gms. soft Brown sugar

3 tbsp. Milk

1 tsp. vanilla essence

350 gms. icing sugar, sieved

Cocoa powder for sprinkling

How to Make Butterscotch Fudge Cake

Break the chocolate into a bowl, add the oil, water and margarine and heat on full power for 4 minutes, stirring every minute

Beat the remaining ingredients until the mixture is smooth. Turn into a medium lined souffle dish and cook on low power for about 20 mins

Leave to stand for 10 minutes, turn onto a rack and cool

For the frosting, put the batter into a microwave-proof bowl with the sugar and cook on full power for 3 minutes, stirring every minute

Stir in the milk and vanilla essence, then microwave on full for 1 minute

Beat in the icing sugar and continue beating until thickened

Split the cake in half and sandwich the layers together with a layer of the frosting

Cover the cake with the remainder of frosting, swirling it with a knife blade

Dust the top with cocoa powder