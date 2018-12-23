Christmas Special Recipe : Butterscotch Fudge Cake

Butterscotch Fudge Cake is a rich, moist cake for those who love dark chocolate
Ingredients
100 gms. dark dessert chocolate
50 ml. Sunflower oil
150 ml. water
100 gms. margarine
225 gms. castor Sugar
300 gms. self raising flour
For Frosting:
100 gms. Butter
100 gms. soft Brown sugar
3 tbsp. Milk
1 tsp. vanilla essence
350 gms. icing sugar, sieved
Cocoa powder for sprinkling
How to Make Butterscotch Fudge Cake
Break the chocolate into a bowl, add the oil, water and margarine and heat on full power for 4 minutes, stirring every minute
Beat the remaining ingredients until the mixture is smooth. Turn into a medium lined souffle dish and cook on low power for about 20 mins
Leave to stand for 10 minutes, turn onto a rack and cool
For the frosting, put the batter into a microwave-proof bowl with the sugar and cook on full power for 3 minutes, stirring every minute
Stir in the milk and vanilla essence, then microwave on full for 1 minute
Beat in the icing sugar and continue beating until thickened
Split the cake in half and sandwich the layers together with a layer of the frosting
Cover the cake with the remainder of frosting, swirling it with a knife blade
Dust the top with cocoa powder
