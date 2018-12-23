Dell launches Inspiron 5000 series laptops in India

Dell India has launched two new laptops with Intel’s next-generation chipsets and Dell Cinema software in the Inspiron 5000 series or an immersive experience.

The 14-inch Dell Inspiron 5480 laptop starts at Rs 36,990 while the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 5580 will begin from Rs 37,990. These prices are not inclusive of GST and are aimed at students and young professionals. “Tech-savvy users who know how to get the maximum from their notebook and are looking for style statements when it comes to personal technology will surely appreciate these machines,” said Alen Joe Jose, Director-Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell India.

Both the Dell Inspiron 5480 and Inspiron 5580 are powered by 8th generation Intel Core processors. These new laptops can be configured with either Core i3, Core i5 or Core i7 processors. There is option for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and like the Inspiron 7000 series, customers can select models with either PCIe NVMe SSD storage or dual drive options. Weighing 1.48 kg (starting), the two variants come with narrow borders that emphasize the screen and help minimize distractions.

A three-sided narrow border is available on the 14-inch and a 2-sided narrow border on the 15-inch variant. Both the laptops use panels supporting Full HD resolution and use Intel’s Optane memory solution to boost the responsiveness of an HDD-based system. For users who collaborate on video, there is a miniaturized, 4-element lens webcam on the 14-inch option that utilizes “Temporal Noise Reduction” to increase image quality, even in the low-light conditions, said the company.