Development, not Ram Mandir, main issue in 2019 polls: Bihar CM

Dec 23, 2018, 11:01 pm IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said development was the key for winning 2019 parliamentary elections. He, however, did not share this view on the Ram Mandir issue. Speaking on the Ram Mandir issue, Kumar that he favoured a resolution to the Ram Mandir issue via consensus or court and maintained that development would remain a key agenda in the state.

Kumar’s statement came shortly after BJP party president Amit Shah announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) would contest from 17 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) would fight on six seats in Bihar.

