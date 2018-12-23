Film industry welcomes decision to reduce GST on cinema tickets

The Film industry has wholeheartedly welcomed the decision to reduce GST on cinema tickets, exceeding 100 rupees to 18 percent from 28 percent and up to 100 to 12 percent from 18 percent. President of Producers Guild of India, Siddharth Roy Kapur has thanked the government on behalf of the Indian film industry and said it’s a progressive step.

Prominent among those who have welcomed the Government’s decision to reduce the tax rate on movie tickets include veteran actor Anupam Kher who has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adding that it is superb news for the #Indian Film Industry. Actor Akshay Kumar who recently met the Prime Minister said the Government has addressed the concern of the film industry. The chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification Mr. Prasoon Joshi said it’s a significant decision after the fruitful interaction of industry representatives with the PM.