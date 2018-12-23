Latest NewsBusiness

Foreign investors pump in Rs 4,000 crore this month

Dec 23, 2018, 07:48 pm IST
investments of Rs 425 crore

Foreign investors have pumped in nearly Rs 4,000 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far. This comes following a 10-month high net inflow of over Rs 12,266 crore in the capital markets by Foreign Portfolio Investors in November.

According to data available with the depositories, FPIs infused a net amount of Rs 1,332 crore in equities and Rs 2,552 crore in the debt markets. Marketmen attribute the inflow to persistent fall in crude oil prices. Another reason is the strengthening rupee against the dollar.

However, till December 7, FPIs sold net assets worth Rs 383 crore in the equity market. At the same time, they had put in Rs 2,744 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.

FPIs have pulled out over Rs 84,200 crore from the capital markets so far this year.

