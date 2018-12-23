I didn’t act as a transgender to win awards: Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi plays a transgender in his upcoming movie, Super Deluxe. The movie is directed by national award winner Thiagarajan Kumararaja of ‘Aaranya Kaandam’ fame. The movie which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan is hugely anticipated by movie lovers.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the very few mainstream actors in Indian cinema to take up the role of a transgender. The actor has clearly stated that by playing a transgender’s role, his aim is not to bag awards. In a recent media interaction, he opened up on the reason behind taking up the role.

“I didn’t act as a transgender for the sake of winning awards. When director Thiagarajan Kumararaja narrated the script of Super Deluxe, he asked me to take a week’s time and decide whether to play the particular role but I told him that whenever he directs the film, I would play Shilpa. I didn’t meet anyone to prepare for my role. I considered myself a transgender to perform in the film. Our society considers the transgender section as a curse but they are just like any one of us”, he said.

Directors Mysskin and Nalan Kumarasamy are penning the movie’s dialogues. PS Vinod is the cinematographer and Yuvan Shankar Raja handles the music department.