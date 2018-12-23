India most tolerant country in world Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday rejected allegations of rising intolerance in the country, claiming that India is the most tolerant country in the world. Singh’s statement came days after a session by actor Naseeruddin Shah at the Ajmer Literature Festival was cancelled, due to protests by Hindutva groups over his remarks that he was worried about mob violence in India.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that no nation in the world was as tolerant as India. “The tolerance that exists in India, I don’t think can be found in any corner of the world.” “India is the only country in the world where people from various prominent religions co-exist peacefully… They have contributed to making India empowered, self-reliant and prosperous and will continue to do so,” he said.

Singh further said: “There are 72 sects in Islam, all of them are found here, not even the Islamic countries have all. There’s no question of intolerance in the country.”