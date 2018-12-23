Latest NewsIndia

Kanhaiya Kumar Calls P.M Modi an Encyclopedia of Fake News

Dec 23, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday started a fresh set of controversies by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “encyclopedia” of fake news. He said the prime minister cannot “fool” people through “fake news”.

“Fake prime minister cannot fool people with fake news. The PM is an encyclopedia of fake news. I am a millennial boy. I will decide my morality and ethics. The definition of my body and my right is decided by me. Let them talk about Ram Mandir, we will talk about our fundamental rights. They can build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and those who want to worship cows can do that but we will talk about a corruption-free society and better roads, education and employment generation”, he said.

On actor Naseeruddin Shah’s comment on the atmosphere of fear in the country, he said it was always there but people are realising it now.”Fear was seen before but people are realising it now and coming together as their rights are getting snatched,” he said.

Kanhaiya was speaking at an interactive session organised by the All India Professional Congress in Mumbai.

