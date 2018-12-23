Kerala has become a society that is castiest and anti-women’, says Sunil.p.Elayidom

The agitation against women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple is a symptom, says renowned thinker and intellectual Sunil. P.Elayidom. This agitation shows that Kerala has become a society that is castiest and anti-women, where women do not have the right over their bodies or the right over wealth. The reason for this is the emergence of nuclear families in the post-renaissance era that preserved Brahmanical traditions, he said in an interview. I believe Sabarimala exists in all of Kerala’s homes now. Patriarchy, casteism and other regressive practices are entrenched in our society. This problem will not be resolved if a few women enter Sabarimala, he said.

Upper caste people identify Indian cultural traditions with Brahmanism and believe that they have the right to protect the culture. This is Neo-Brahmanism and it is more masculine than traditional Brahmanism. Brahmanism does not mean the power, privileges, and interests of Brahmins as a community, it denotes the negation of the spirit of liberty, equality, and fraternity. Protests against women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple have intensified with Hindutva outfits joining forces with neo-Brahmanical groups, he added.

Elayidom said that people from diverse sociopolitical domains – Dalit, Left, Far Left, environmental activists, and feminists – have come together against the neo-Brahmanical groups agitating against women’s entry into the Sabarimala shrine. All the stakeholders have the responsibility to take forward this second renaissance movement, creatively. He also added that the Left had the responsibility of upholding Narayana Guru’s ethical values.