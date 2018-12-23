Know more about ‘Manithi Collective’

The word ‘Manithi’ literally means ‘Women’. The Manithi collective is an organization that is based in Chennai. Though the collective is based in Chennai, this is a national-level organization. The organization is born in Tamil Nadu.

It is noteworthy that the organization was born on an issue that was happened in Kerala. The collective was born after the ‘jisha murder’ that occurred at Perumbavoor in Kerala. The law student Jisha was brutally raped and murdered in her house. Some of the women decided to protest on this incident. A group of women conducted a protest rally and met at the Marina Beach in Chennai. This was the beginning of the ‘manithi Collective’.

The objective of the collective is to organize movements for women rights and for the rights of women were sexually assaulted, victims of acid attacks, sex workers and others. The collective raises campaigning works on the issues like acid attacks on women, rights of sex workers and rape victims. All these victims are women. Their aim is to raise voice for women’s rights. The collective also raise their voice aganist honour kilings in Tamilnadu.

The group has a wide range of memebers from all sections of women community.