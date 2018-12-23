Manithi collectives’ withdrawal: Social Media trolls police and government

After hours of tussle, Manithi collective members decided to withdraw from Sabarimala. Having come at Sabarimala early morning, the team of 11 women was stopped by protestors. For hours there was no real progress, but then police arrested the devotees a while back as Manithi members used this chance and tried to run ahead. Their dash was however stopped soon as protest intensified and they along with police officers ran into guard room.

After discussion with police, the team decided to return. Selvi, of the team, said that the police are forcefully sending them back. Meanwhile, Police said that the decision to go back was taken by the Manithi members themselves. Earlier Selvi had said that if the police issue an official statement that they cannot offer any security to the organization’s members, they would go back.

After the team has returned the social media has started a flood of trolls against the government and police. The police have refused to give protection to the team. The government which says that they are with SC verdict has now played a double stand on the issue.

??????? ??? ?????????? ?????? ????????..?Credits :- Jayesh Kumar S (© TM Group)TM Group:… Gepostet von Troll Malayalam am Sonntag, 23. Dezember 2018