Manithi collectives’ withdrawal: Social Media trolls police and government

Dec 23, 2018, 05:22 pm IST
After hours of tussle, Manithi collective members decided to withdraw from Sabarimala. Having come at Sabarimala early morning, the team of 11 women was stopped by protestors. For hours there was no real progress, but then police arrested the devotees a while back as Manithi members used this chance and tried to run ahead. Their dash was however stopped soon as protest intensified and they along with police officers ran into guard room.

After discussion with police, the team decided to return. Selvi, of the team, said that the police are forcefully sending them back. Meanwhile, Police said that the decision to go back was taken by the Manithi members themselves. Earlier Selvi had said that if the police issue an official statement that they cannot offer any security to the organization’s members, they would go back.

After the team has returned the social media has started a flood of trolls against the government and police. The police have refused to give protection to the team. The government which says that they are with SC verdict has now played a double stand on the issue.

?????? ???? ??????????? ?#icuchalu #currentaffairs #SabarimalaCredits : Sreejith R Mohan©ICU

Gepostet von International Chalu Union – ICU am Sonntag, 23. Dezember 2018

??????? ???????????…#icuchalu #currentaffairs #SabarimalaCredits : Arjun KG©ICU

Gepostet von International Chalu Union – ICU am Sonntag, 23. Dezember 2018

?????????????? ???? ???????? ?????? ????????..#icuchalu #currentaffairs #SabarimalaCredits : Anuroop S©ICU

Gepostet von International Chalu Union – ICU am Sonntag, 23. Dezember 2018

??????? ??? ?????????? ?????? ????????..?Credits :- Jayesh Kumar S (© TM Group)TM Group:…

Gepostet von Troll Malayalam am Sonntag, 23. Dezember 2018

???????? ????? ????????????? ???????? ????? ???? ???? ?????..?Credits :- Jijin J Kumar (© TM Group)TM Group:…

Gepostet von Troll Malayalam am Sonntag, 23. Dezember 2018

??????? ????? ??????? ..Credits :- Sabin T (© TM Group)TM Group: https://facebook.com/groups/TrollMalayalam2.0Instagram: https://instagram.com/TrollMalayalamOfficialWebsite: http://trollmalayalam.com

Gepostet von Troll Malayalam am Samstag, 22. Dezember 2018

????? ??? ?????? ???????? ??? ?????????????Credits :- Prajith Np (© TM Group)TM Group:…

Gepostet von Troll Malayalam am Samstag, 22. Dezember 2018

