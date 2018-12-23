KeralaLatest News

Manithi Members Runs to Sabarimala, but not more than 50 Metres!

Dec 23, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Police have finally taken action at Sabarimala after exercising restraint for hours. After giving three warnings through a megaphone, asking the devotees to disperse and that they cannot assemble at a place where section 144 is imposed, Police started arresting the protestors.

About 30 devotees were arrested and it is at this point the Manithi members surged ahead with Police around them. About 50 policemen ran along with Manithi members, but their progress did not go beyond another 50 metres. By the time another set of protestors erupted from other side and the police, along with the Manithi workers ran into the guard room.

The situation at Sabarimala is still beyond control.

