Naseeruddin Shah’s Reply to Imran Khan Will not Impress PAK P.M. Check this Out

Dec 23, 2018, 08:48 am IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been under criticism for needlessly interfering into India’s issues. Yesterday also he did the same, as he made a comment on India in the backdrop of the issue surrounding actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Earlier the 68-year-old actor Shah had expressed concern over how “the death of a cow has more significance than that of a police officer” and how he doesn’t see “the situation improving anytime soon”.

Imran Khan made a comment in connection to Shah’s words. He said he will teach P.M Modi on how to treat minorities. Now Naseeruddin Shah himself has responded to Imran’s statement. The actor asked Pak PM to take care of his own country.

“I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years and we know how to look after ourselves.” he said.

Now that is definitely not going to impress Imran Khan.

