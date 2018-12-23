Only BJP will build Ram Mandir, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a Rally in Lucknow, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Some people were saying that they will only vote for the party that will build Ram temple. Whenever it happens and whoever does it, I assure you we’ll be the ones to do it, nobody else can do it.”

It is to be noted here that Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases will be heard by an appropriate bench in the first week of January 2019. While voices emerged within the BJP, favouring early construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Time and again the opposition parties had accused the saffron party of raising the Ram Temple issue only at the time of elections. Earlier this month Shiv Sena had demanded a triple talaq-like ordinance should be passed by the Narendra Modi-led government for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Sena, which has resolved to go solo in the future elections, has often targeted the BJP for “delaying” the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya despite having a majority.