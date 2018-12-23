Pamba: Thilakavathi From Manithi Reveals What Police are Telling them

11 women from Manithi organisation who have reached Sabarimala are facing protest at Pamba. Police are still trying to control the situation at Pamba and both protestors and Manithi organisation have made it clear that they are not going to back off. One of the members of the Manithi team, Thilakavathi opened up about the current situation at Sabarimala. She said:

Protestors have to understand that female devotee are also the devotees of Ayyappa and they have to give equal rights to women as given by Supreme Court. Women have Constitutional rights”.

Regarding the Pamba priest not cooperating with them to make the Irumudi kett, she said the priest thinks women are polluted and their involvement will pollute the temple. When asked about whether any assurance was given to them by Kerala Police she said: “Police have given us no assurance, they are asking us to go back because they may not be able to control the protestors”.