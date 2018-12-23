Rahul Easwar Reveals the Four Lines of Defense Arranged to Prevent the Entry of Manithi Workers

Manithi workers who have reached Sabarimala have made it clear that they are not going to go back unless they complete the Darshan. Police, meanwhile have tried to convince the women and are trying to send them back. Ayyappa Seva Samithi member Rahul Easwar has now responded to the situation. Regarding the chances of Manithi workers being able to complete Darshan, he said:

They won’t be able to do it. We have already taken many lines of defense. They will be prevented from Pamba onwards. All our brothers have taken a strong decision and the Manithi members are not going to enter.

We have four lines of defence, first starts from Pamba, second from Marakkootam, third stands below 18 hoy steps and the fourth on Sannidhanam. We also had a defence in Nilakkal but the police were successful in breaching them.

We have conveyed to police that no kind of trampling upon devotees should be allowed. Almost 5000 arrests were made in the Sabarimala issue. Lakhs of our mothers have come out on the streets. Our stand is simple and Gandhian. If some young women have to enter Sabarimala they have to first step on our chest. We have conveyed our stand to the police and they are trying to send the women back.