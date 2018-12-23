Social activists criticizes government’s double stand on Sabarimala women entry

As the ladies who endeavored to trek Sabarimala sanctuary withdraw their endeavor and chose to return, harsh criticism has stirred in social media. Social activists and intellectuals e had reprimanded the government and police on their stand on the women entry in Sabarimala. Some of them doubted the choice of government to build a women wall for conservating renaissance values. The activists ask that without giving security and protection to the ladies who came to visit the sanctuary what is the reason for building a women wall.

Unconditional support to Maniti group and their co- travellers !! Uphold constitutional rights! Gepostet von Rekha Raj am Samstag, 22. Dezember 2018