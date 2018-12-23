Latest NewsInternational

Terrifying Video: Tsunami Crashes into a Stage While a Band was Performing On it

Dec 23, 2018, 10:52 am IST
In a tsunami in Indonesia that may have been caused by a volcano known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa, at least 43 people have been killed and almost 600 were injured.

The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches, the disaster agency said. Of the deaths, 33 were in Pandeglang.

Now, shocking footage of tsunami crashing into a venue in Indonesia where the band Seventeen was performing has come out and it is quite terrifying. We see the band performing with a stage full of on lookers, not aware of the danger next to them, In one-moment water comes in from behind the stage and everything changes. Watch the video here:

