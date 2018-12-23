This is What Committee Appointed by HighCourt Said about Manithi Worker’s Issue

The Manithi organisation’s workers are still at Pamba as devotees have been quite stern about not letting them enter the temple. Police are trying to convince the workers to go back but the workers have held firm on their stand as well.

When asked about the issue, Devaswom board Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that decision is to be made by the committee appointed by High Court. But the minister’s attempt to transfer the responsibility of making the hard decision to the committee has backfired as the Committee itself has spoken on the issue.

The committee said the high court has not entrusted them with the responsibility to take any decision regarding young women’s entry into Sabarimala. The order was only to evaluate the facilities arranged for devotees at the temple. The decision on young women entry has to be settled by Travancore Devaswom Board and Police.

The committee comprises comprises former high court judges P R Raman and S SiriJagan and DGP A Hemachandran.