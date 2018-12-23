KeralaLatest News

This is What Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar said about Manithi Worker’s Progress to Pamba

Dec 23, 2018, 06:27 am IST
11 women, under the banner of Manithi organisation and under the leadership of Selvi, have reached Pamba, all set to trek Sabarimala. As expected the protestors have made a fortress of defence around the women, making their progress towards the temple extremely difficult. Now Devaswom board President A Padmakumar has responded to the latest developments. He said:

Let them proceed beyond Pamba, will make a comment when they reach Sabarimala. Board members and the president is here, let us discuss. There is no issue in women reaching up to Pamba. Police have to do what’s proper according to the Supreme Court order,” he said.

Padma Kumar was speaking to a Malayalam news channel.

