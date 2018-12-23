Latest NewsIndia

“Will Show Modi How to Treat Minorities,” Says PAK P.M Imran Khan

Dec 23, 2018, 08:26 am IST
There seems to be no end to the war of words between India and Pakistan and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened up a new controversy now. On Saturday Imran Khan said he will “show” the Narendra Modi government “how to treat minorities”, amidst controversy over Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob violence in India.

Khan, speaking in line with the vision of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasised that the Pakistan government is taking adequate measures to make sure minorities in his country are given their due rights, adding that the Islamic country will work towards making religious minorities feel safe and protected in his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

“We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities… Even in India, people are saying minorities are not being treated as equal citizens,” he said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“If justice is not given to the weak then this only leads to an uprising. The people of East Pakistan were not given their rights and this was the main reason behind the creation of Bangladesh,” he added.

Earlier the 68-year-old actor Shah had expressed concern over how “the death of a cow has more significance than that of a police officer” and how he doesn’t see “the situation improving anytime soon”.

