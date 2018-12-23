Women in the ‘Manithi’ includes naxalites and criminals, accuses Pandalam Royal family member

Sasikumar Varma of Pandalam royal family accused that the Manithi group members include criminals and naxalites. He said that women with criminal background and naxalites who had links to the terrorist organizations are included in the team. And it is also doubtful that wheather these women practises the customary vows.

The goup’s arrival on the same day of ‘Thangayayanki’ procession is doubtful. Now the pilgrimage is going peacefully. There is no tension in the shrine. So it should be doubted that wheather the this move from the women activists is a conspiracy to break this peaceful atmosphere of Sabarimala. It should be doubted thatthis may be any group’s agenda to destroy the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

They came like top officials at IAS and IFS level. Sasi Kumar Varma added that when the lakhs of Ayyappa’s devotees are in the queu, how this group arrived without any problem to Pamba.

There is no need to tell the tantri what to do if a violation of a customs takes place. There was no earlier experience. Now things are not like before.