Yogi Adityanath unveils statue of ex-PM Charan Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes and unveiled the statue of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 116th birth anniversary in Patla town here on Sunday.

Addressing farmers, the CM said that he is a true follower of the farmer leader, and after coming to power in UP, he had waived off farm loans of Rs. 36,000 crore.

The UP Government had given recognition to selected farmers for their achievements relating to crop production, he added.

The Chief Minister said that under BJP rule, criminals have fled the state and all communities are feeling safe.

He declared that no community should be worried as his government is wholly responsible for their safety.

Observed as Kisan Divas in Patla, the birth anniversary celebrations were attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ghaziabad MP and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. V.K. Singh.

Adityanath also inaugurated 20 developmental projects worth Rs. 310 crore here, including a degree college in Sara village in Modinagar for which a grant of Rs. 176 crore has been sanctioned.