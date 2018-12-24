Latest Newscelebrities

Actor Anil Kapoor celebrating birthday with family : Watch Video

Dec 24, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Anil Kapoor, the veteran actor who is known for his evergreen youthfulness, has turned 62 years old. The Bollywood star who started his career in 1971, is still going strong in the industry has recently even branched out to the digital platform with Netflix. Now, on the occasion of his birthday, a video of him celebrating his special day with his family has surfaced.

In a video story shared by his daughter Rhea Kapoor on Instagram. In the video, the veteran actor can be seen bonding with his family as he is cutting his birthday cake. The hilarious clip shows Anil trying to blow out the candles on his cake frantically as Rhea cheers him on. Meanwhile, his wife Sunita can be seen on the video call with daughter Sonam Kapoor, who could not join the family on the occasion, unfortunately. Other than them, son Harshvardhan Kapoor can also be seen in the clip as the family shares this joyous occasion.

