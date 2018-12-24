Aishwarya Lekshmi to make her Tamil debut with Sundar C-Vishal’s next!

Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lakshmi will be making her Tamil debut with Sundar C’s soon to be commenced film with ‘Purathi Thalapathy’ Vishal. The principal shoot of the film will commence on January 2019 after Sundar C completes Attarintiki Daredi Tamil remake with STR and Megha Akash. Tamannaah Bhatia is another female lead in Sundar C -Vishal’s untitled film.

Known for bubbly performance as Rachel in Nivin Pauly’s Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and the independent struggling actress Appu in Maayanadhi, Aishwarya is quite excited about her Tamil debut. At the 100th day celebrations of Irumbuthirai, Sundar C hinted that the success of the Mithran directorial has given him the confidence to try something different in his new film with Vishal. To be produced by Trident Arts Ravindran, Harris Jayaraj is likely to compose music for Sundar C- Vishal film.